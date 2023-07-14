Open Menu

US Expects 90% Chance Of El Nino Persistence Into Northern Hemisphere Winter - NOAA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 01:10 AM

US Expects 90% Chance Of El Nino Persistence Into Northern Hemisphere Winter - NOAA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States expects a 90% chance of El Nino weather phenomenon persistence into the Northern Hemisphere winter this year, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick said on Thursday.

"The July 2023 outlook gives over a 90% chance that El Nino is persisting into the Northern Hemisphere winter. The range of possibilities for the end of the year include an 81% chance of at least a moderate strength event," Kapnick told reporters, referring to the outlook NOAA issued earlier in the day.

She pointed out that a chance of a strong El Nino is "around 50%", and there is a 20% possibility that this phenomenon would reach the historic high levels of 1997-1999 and 2015-2016.

"A historic El Nino is defined as five consecutive three-month periods with ocean temperatures at least 0.5 degrees Celcius above average in the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean," Kapnick explained.

US Special Envoy for Global food Security Cary Fowler stressed that El Nino typically leads to global reductions in economic growth.

He also noted that country-level impacts that can persist for years.

"You also typically see global declines in production of some of the major staple crops - wheat, rice, maize," he said, adding that reductions could reach up to 4.5%.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned earlier in July that conditions for the El Nino weather phenomenon have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, likely leading to a rise in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns.

El Nino is a global weather phenomenon that is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It usually occurs every two to seven years and causes heavy rains in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia. It can also cause severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.

Related Topics

Africa Weather World Australia Indonesia United States July Event Wheat Asia Rains

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

1 hour ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

2 hours ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

2 hours ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

2 hours ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

2 hours ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

2 hours ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

2 hours ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

2 hours ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

2 hours ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

2 hours ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World