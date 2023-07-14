US Expects 90% Chance Of El Nino Persistence Into Northern Hemisphere Winter - NOAA

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United States expects a 90% chance of El Nino weather phenomenon persistence into the Northern Hemisphere winter this year, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Chief Scientist Sarah Kapnick said on Thursday.

"The July 2023 outlook gives over a 90% chance that El Nino is persisting into the Northern Hemisphere winter. The range of possibilities for the end of the year include an 81% chance of at least a moderate strength event," Kapnick told reporters, referring to the outlook NOAA issued earlier in the day.

She pointed out that a chance of a strong El Nino is "around 50%", and there is a 20% possibility that this phenomenon would reach the historic high levels of 1997-1999 and 2015-2016.

"A historic El Nino is defined as five consecutive three-month periods with ocean temperatures at least 0.5 degrees Celcius above average in the Central and Eastern Pacific Ocean," Kapnick explained.

US Special Envoy for Global food Security Cary Fowler stressed that El Nino typically leads to global reductions in economic growth.

He also noted that country-level impacts that can persist for years.

"You also typically see global declines in production of some of the major staple crops - wheat, rice, maize," he said, adding that reductions could reach up to 4.5%.

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) warned earlier in July that conditions for the El Nino weather phenomenon have developed in the tropical Pacific for the first time in seven years, likely leading to a rise in global temperatures and disruptive weather and climate patterns.

El Nino is a global weather phenomenon that is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It usually occurs every two to seven years and causes heavy rains in parts of southern South America, the southern United States, the Horn of Africa, and Central Asia. It can also cause severe droughts in Australia, Indonesia, parts of southern Asia, Central America and northern South America.