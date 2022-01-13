UrduPoint.com

US Expects Additional Engagement With Russia In Coming Days - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published January 13, 2022 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2022) The United States expects to continue security talks with Russia in the coming days after both sides return home from consultations, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday.

"We do expect there will be additional engagement with the Russian Federation in the coming days," Price said.

"It's no secret that it will require intensive consultations on the part of the Russia delegation with senior Russian officials up to and including President (Vladimir) Putin ... on our part we're consulting here at home within the Executive Branch, of course we're briefing Congress as well but just as importantly we are working in close consultation with our allies and partners."

Price declined to comment on whether NATO would provide a written response to Russia's security proposals.

More Stories From World

