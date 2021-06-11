US Expects Ambassador Sullivan to Return to Moscow in Coming Weeks - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2021) The United States expects US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan to come back to Moscow in the coming weeks, State Department Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"Ambassador Sullivan has been deeply engaged in the preparations for the upcoming meeting between President [Joe] Biden and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin," Price said. "We have [an] expectation that he will return to Moscow in the coming weeks."