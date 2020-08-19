US Expects Announcements on Energy Deals Between Iraqi Govt, American Firms Soon - Pompeo

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:52 PM

The United States anticipates that it will make announcements on energy agreements between American firms and the Iraqi government soon, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) The United States anticipates that it will make announcements on energy agreements between American firms and the Iraqi government soon, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a press briefing with his Iraqi counterpart on Wednesday.

"We also had good discussion on Iraq's energy sector, a major driver of economic activity in Iraq," Pompeo said. "We anticipate announcements on energy deals between US companies and the Iraqi government shortly."

