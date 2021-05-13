UrduPoint.com
US Expects Arctic Council To Draft 10-Year Strategy At Upcoming Ministerial - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Expects Arctic Council to Draft 10-Year Strategy at Upcoming Ministerial - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2021) The US anticipates the Arctic Council will lay out a 10-year strategic vision for managing resources at next week's ministerial, State Department regional coordinator James DeHart said on Wednesday.

"There's a strong likelihood that we'll see the ministers lay out a vision for the council for the next 10 years - a strategic vision," DeHart told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The vision will also address shipping and rules to develop the region as global warming shrinks the polar ice cap, he said.

Russia is slated to begin a two year term as chair of the council at the biennial ministerial on April 19-2O.

"This is an opportunity to reinforce our intent to continue cooperating constructively with Russia through the Arctic Council," De Hart said.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken agreed to meet in Reykjavik on May 20.

Thawing of the polar ice cap observed by NASA satellites - a consequence of climate change - has prompted widespread media reports of likely commercial shipping routes through the Arctic and an eventual scramble for trillions of Dollars of mineral and hydrocarbon resources from the ocean floor.

