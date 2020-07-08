UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) US Special Representative for Arms Control Marshall Billingslea said on Wednesday that the next round of expert consultations with Russia may take place in a few weeks.

"I am hopeful that the next round of discussions with Russia at the technical expert level will happen in a few weeks," Billingslea said during EU Defense Washington Forum.

Last month, Billingslea and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov launched talks on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), the last bilateral pact limiting the two countries' nuclear arsenals that is set to expire in February.

