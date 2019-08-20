UrduPoint.com
US Expects 'Bumps Along Way' As Talks With North Korea Resume - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

US Expects 'Bumps Along Way' as Talks with North Korea Resume - Pompeo

The United States is prepared for additional setbacks in its negotiations with North Korea on denuclearization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday as talks were expected to resume between the two sides in Seoul

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) The United States is prepared for additional setbacks in its negotiations with North Korea on denuclearization, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Tuesday as talks were expected to resume between the two sides in Seoul.

"We haven't gotten back to the table as quickly as we would have hoped, but we have been clear all along, we know there will be bumps along the way," Pompeo said in an interview with CBS.

US Special Envoy for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Monday began a trip to Japan and South Korea aimed at reviving stalled talks on denuclearizing the Korean peninsula, the State Department said.

Pompeo said the US was concerned over North Korea's recent missile tests, which Pyongyang resumed after talks between the two sides stalled.

"They have fired short-ranged ballistic missiles, yes, I wish they would not," Pompeo said.

The top US diplomat added that President Donald Trump remains focused on the goal of keeping the American people safe and securing a deal with Pyongyang to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula.

The United States and North Korea decided to revive denuclearization talks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump met in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea on June 30. However, North Korea has continued to conduct missile launches, carrying out six such weapons tests since July.

