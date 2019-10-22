UrduPoint.com
US Expects Ceasefire In Northeast Syria To Become Permanent Tuesday - White House

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:26 PM

US Expects Ceasefire in Northeast Syria to Become Permanent Tuesday - White House

The US government expects the temporary ceasefire in northern Syria that is due to expire on Tuesday to become permanent this afternoon, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2019) The US government expects the temporary ceasefire in northern Syria that is due to expire on Tuesday to become permanent this afternoon, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said.

"We expect that temporary ceasefire, that temporary de-escalation to transition into permanent by the end of the afternoon," Gidley said, according to a White House press pool report.

