US Expects Ceasefire In Northeast Syria To Become Permanent Tuesday - White House
Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Tue 22nd October 2019 | 10:26 PM
The US government expects the temporary ceasefire in northern Syria that is due to expire on Tuesday to become permanent this afternoon, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said
"We expect that temporary ceasefire, that temporary de-escalation to transition into permanent by the end of the afternoon," Gidley said, according to a White House press pool report.