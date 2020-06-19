US Expects China to Review Policy on Hong Kong in Next 2 Weeks - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) The United States expects China to make some changes in its policy particularly with regard to Hong Kong, "in the next week or two" following the talks in Hawaii between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Chinese Communist Party Politburo member Yang Jiechi, US Assistant Secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs David Stilwell said.

China's special administrative region enjoys preferential treatment from the US, which is, however, conditional on the extent of its autonomy from the central authorities. In late May, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington intended to reconsider its ties with Hong Kong, including the preferential treatment, as well as sanction both Chinese and Hong Kong officials for their actions that US believes are undermining the autonomy.

"The actions that we've seen out of the PRC [People's Republic of China] of late ... have been not really constructive as we look at India, the South China Sea, Hong Kong issues ... I'm not going to go into detail on exactly what was discussed, but whether they were productive or not, I will look at what comes up in the next couple of weeks ... We are looking forward to reconsideration of the domestic security legislation, national security legislation that they are imposing on Hong Kong," Stilwell said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, Washington expects China to take certain steps that will be in line with the recently held discussions.

"I'm not saying there was agreement, but we made very clear our position, so we'll see in the next week or two or however long it takes if they begin to live up to their commitments," he added.

Wide-scale protests have been taking place sporadically in Hong Kong since June 2019, with protesters claiming to oppose Beijing's increasing influence on the special administrative region. The latest wave of protests was caused by the Chinese central authorities' plans to pass a security bill for Hong Kong.

The legislation, which bans secessionist activities, among other things, is seen by Hong Kong residents as undermining their liberties. However, both Hong Kong's leadership and the central government say the legislation would not affect the legitimate rights of the residents.

Beijing maintains that the unrest in Hong Kong is a result of international interference and vows to respect the "one country, two systems" principle.