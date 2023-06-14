US Expects China to Take Provocative Steps From Taiwan Strait to Cuba - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States expects China to engage in provocative actions from the Taiwan Strait to Cuba as competition between the two countries continues, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"As the competition continues, the PRC will take provocative steps from the Taiwan Strait to Cuba, and we will push back, but intense competition requires intense diplomacy. If we're going to manage tensions, that is the only way to clear up misconceptions, to signal, to communicate and to work together where our interests align," Campbell said during a briefing on Secretary Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to China.

Campbell added that the US expects China to be a major player on the world stage for "the rest of our lives".