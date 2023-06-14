UrduPoint.com

US Expects China To Take Provocative Steps From Taiwan Strait To Cuba - Senior Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 05:50 PM

US Expects China to Take Provocative Steps From Taiwan Strait to Cuba - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The United States expects China to engage in provocative actions from the Taiwan Strait to Cuba as competition between the two countries continues, Deputy Assistant to the President and Coordinator for Indo-Pacific Affairs Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"As the competition continues, the PRC will take provocative steps from the Taiwan Strait to Cuba, and we will push back, but intense competition requires intense diplomacy. If we're going to manage tensions, that is the only way to clear up misconceptions, to signal, to communicate and to work together where our interests align," Campbell said during a briefing on Secretary Antony Blinken's upcoming trip to China.

Campbell added that the US expects China to be a major player on the world stage for "the rest of our lives".

Related Topics

World China United States Cuba From

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

Sharjah Ruler honours Talent Beyond Boundaries

13 minutes ago
 ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute propose ..

ECC allows Pakistan LNG Limited to execute proposed framework agreement with SOC ..

49 minutes ago
 UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital rea ..

UAE public joint-stock companies&#039; capital reaches AED702 billion by end of ..

58 minutes ago
 UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings ..

UAE banking sector sees AED263 billion in savings deposits until March 2023

1 hour ago
 etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; f ..

Etisalat by e&amp; launches &#039;Apps 360&#039; for to digitally empower busine ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autis ..

Dubai Culture awarded certificates for three Autism-friendly facilities

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.