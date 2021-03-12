UrduPoint.com
US Expects 'Difficult' Talks With Chinese Diplomats In Alaska Next Week - State Dept.

Fri 12th March 2021

US Expects 'Difficult' Talks With Chinese Diplomats in Alaska Next Week - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) The Biden administration expects the talks with Chinese diplomats during the bilateral meeting scheduled to take place in Alaska next week to be "difficult," US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"This will be a difficult conversation, will be frank in explaining how Beijing's actions and behavior challenge the security, the prosperity, the values of not only the United States but also our partners and allies," Price said during a press briefing. "On the flip side of that coin, we also will explore avenues for cooperation that are in our interest."

Price said he expects US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan to raise issues concerning Hong Kong, Xinjiang, Taiwan, the South China Sea, trade and the origins of the novel coronavirus.

More Stories From World

