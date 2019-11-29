The United States expects NATO leaders at the upcoming summit in London to express their concerns to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The United States expects NATO leaders at the upcoming summit in London to express their concerns to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday.

"I suspect President Erdogan will hear from many alliance members that they are concerned over the activation of the S-400 radar," the official said. "We have been very blunt that that radar is inconsistent with Turkey's duty as a NATO member."