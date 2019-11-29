US Expects Erdogan To Hear NATO's Concerns Over S-400 At London Summit - Official
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:22 PM
The United States expects NATO leaders at the upcoming summit in London to express their concerns to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday
"I suspect President Erdogan will hear from many alliance members that they are concerned over the activation of the S-400 radar," the official said. "We have been very blunt that that radar is inconsistent with Turkey's duty as a NATO member."