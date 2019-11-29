UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects Erdogan To Hear NATO's Concerns Over S-400 At London Summit - Official

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 11:22 PM

US Expects Erdogan to Hear NATO's Concerns Over S-400 at London Summit - Official

The United States expects NATO leaders at the upcoming summit in London to express their concerns to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) The United States expects NATO leaders at the upcoming summit in London to express their concerns to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over recent tests of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, a senior US administration official told reporters on Friday.

"I suspect President Erdogan will hear from many alliance members that they are concerned over the activation of the S-400 radar," the official said. "We have been very blunt that that radar is inconsistent with Turkey's duty as a NATO member."

Related Topics

NATO Turkey London Alliance United States Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Hyderabad District Bar Association announces elect ..

2 minutes ago

Mahathir's special envoy meets Prime Minister Imra ..

2 minutes ago

Over 160 nations agree to speed landmine clearing

2 minutes ago

Lavrov to Meet With Pedersen in Rome Next Week - R ..

2 minutes ago

Trump Pledges 'Full Support' to UK After Terror At ..

9 minutes ago

Trump to Hold Bilateral Meetings With Macron, Merk ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.