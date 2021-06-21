UrduPoint.com
US Expects Follow-Up Contacts On Strategic Dialogue With Russia In Weeks Ahead - Psaki

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 11:20 PM

US Expects Follow-Up Contacts on Strategic Dialogue with Russia in Weeks Ahead - Psaki

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) The United States expects follow-up contacts with Russia in the coming weeks on the strategic stability issues after the two countries' leaders who agreed to launch the dialogue during their summit in Geneva, the White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday.

"We have launched the strategic stability talks. Part of their discussion was the fact that there will need to be a lot of follow-up on a level that is below the two leaders. Some of that could be on the Secretary of State's, some that could be.

.. underneath that. Those discussions will be happening or beginning in the weeks ahead," Psaki said during a daily briefing.

Last Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden agreed to embark on the strategic stability dialogue between both countries in an attempt to devise future arms control and risk reduction measures.

Psaki said that she has no specific updates on follow-up engagements and suggested that some announcements may be forthcoming from the State Department.

