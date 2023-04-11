US Expects G7 to Discuss Ukraine War Crimes During Foreign Ministers Meeting - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States expects the Group of Seven (G7) countries to discuss Russia's alleged war crimes in Ukraine when their foreign ministers meet in Japan, US State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"I have no doubt the G7 will continue to play an important role in that, including at the upcoming foreign ministers meeting," Patel told reporters, when asked if the group has a consensus over creating a tribunal related to war crimes in Ukraine.

Patel called the G7 an important partner in holding Russia accountable for its actions in Ukraine.

At the same time, Patel declined to provide details about the upcoming meeting in Japan, but promised to provide additional information as the meeting draws closer.

The G7 foreign ministers are scheduled to meet in Karuizawa, Japan, on April 16-18. The US State Department said earlier that top diplomats will discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, food and energy security as well as the situation in the Indo-Pacific.