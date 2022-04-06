US Expects India to 'Downscale' Purchases of Russian Military Equipment - Austin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The United States expects India to cut back on purchases of Russian military equipment given that Washington does not believe such purchases are in Delhi's best interest, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a congressional testimony on Tuesday.

India has taken a neutral stance in the ongoing conflict between Russia and the United States and its allies with respect to Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine, and has refused to join the Western sanctions against Russia.

"We continue to work with (India) to ensure that they understand.

.. we believe it is not in (India's) best interests to continue to invest in Russian equipment," Austin told the congressional defense committee. "Our requirement going forward is that they downscale the types of equipment that they are investing in and look to invest more in the types of things that will make us continue to be compatible.

The Indian military uses a variety of Russian-made weapons, including missile systems, tanks and artillery guns and has signed on additional deals, including the purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system.