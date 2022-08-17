UrduPoint.com

US Expects Iran Comments On EU Proposal On JCPOA Revival To Be Final Stage - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 01:30 AM

US Expects Iran Comments on EU Proposal on JCPOA Revival to Be Final Stage - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) The Biden administration expects the talks on reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) may be in the final stage after Iran responded to the European Union's proposal on the accord, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"It will require some time to digest what has been provided to the EU and in turn what has been provided to us, but it is our hope that as we've now approached what should be the final stage of this, that the Iranians will show (and)demonstrate that seriousness of purpose that we have not consistently seen until now," Price said during a press briefing.

Price confirmed that the United States received Iran's comments on the European Union's proposal to revive the agreement and that the Biden administration is in the process of studying Tehran's response. He added that the United States also continues to consult with the European Union and other European allies on the matter.

Price declined to go into detail about what precisely the US government has seen in Iran's response so far.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Iran's response to the European Union draft agreement on the revival of the JCPOA is focused on issues related to sanctions and economic guarantees.

The report said there were no other demands regarding the International Atomic Energy Agency's probe into traces of nuclear material found by IAEA specialists in Iran. Tehran objected to the investigation and insisted that the nuclear deal could only be restored once the probe is closed, the report said.

The report also cited Iranian and Western officials as saying that Tehran still has reservations regarding the EU-proposed draft agreement, prompting a further delay in signing the deal.

