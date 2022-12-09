US Expects Iranian Support for Russian Military to Only Grow in Coming Months - Kirby

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The United States expects Iran to boost support for the Russian military in the coming months, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Friday.

"We expect Iranian support for the Russian military to only grow in coming months," Kirby told a briefing.