US Expects Islamic State to Try Retribution Attack After Al-Baghdadi Raid - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The United States expects the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) to attempt to carry out a retribution attack against US forces after the raid that killed its founding leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen.

Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing.

"We suspect they will try some form of retribution attack and we are postured and prepared for that," McKenzie told reporters at a Defense Department briefing on Wednesday.