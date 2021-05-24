UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire To Hold - Senior Administration Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 06:55 PM

US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire to Hold - Senior Administration Official

The United States hopes that the ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians will continue to hold in near future, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United States hopes that the ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians will continue to hold in near future, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"We have every hope and expectation that the ceasefire will continue to hold at least in immediate term," the official said during press briefing.

Related Topics

United States

Recent Stories

Ministry of Health takes part in 55th Ordinary Ses ..

28 minutes ago

Greek Foreign Minister Proposes Launching New Flig ..

2 seconds ago

Malaysia reports highest daily COVID-19 death toll ..

5 seconds ago

Afghanistan registers 628 new COVID-19 cases, 66,9 ..

3 minutes ago

Xi eyes strategic China-Vietnam community with sha ..

3 minutes ago

More than Lac people vaccinated for coronavirus in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.