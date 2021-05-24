US Expects Israeli-Palestinian Ceasefire to Hold - Senior Administration Official

(@FahadShabbir)

The United States hopes that the ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians will continue to hold in near future, a senior administration official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The United States hopes that the ceasefire between Israelis and Palestinians will continue to hold in near future, a senior administration official said on Monday.

"We have every hope and expectation that the ceasefire will continue to hold at least in immediate term," the official said during press briefing.