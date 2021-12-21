UrduPoint.com

US Expects January Talks With Russia Over Ukraine, Europe Security

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:21 PM

US expects January talks with Russia over Ukraine, Europe security

The United States said Tuesday it expects talks with Russia over Ukraine tensions and European security more broadly to start in January, while warning Moscow some of its proposals are "unacceptable."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The United States said Tuesday it expects talks with Russia over Ukraine tensions and European security more broadly to start in January, while warning Moscow some of its proposals are "unacceptable." The US administration has already said it is ready to hold direct talks with Moscow, and also through the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

"There will be no talks on European security without Europe," Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried told reporters.

"We have been clear we will do this with" the NATO Western defensive alliance of 30 states, she added, while Russian President Vladimir Putin has indicated a preference for one-to-one talks with the United States.

"On the bilateral engagement, we will decide on a date together with Russia and we believe that that will take place in January," said the diplomat.

She added the Washington-led transatlantic alliance would soon invite Moscow to a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council -- a consultation forum created in 2002 -- a proposal rejected so far by the Russians.

"My sense is that we will be seeing movement in these channels in the month of January," Donfried said.

The United States has been sounding the alarm since mid-November that Moscow could be planning a large-scale attack on its ex-Soviet neighbor Ukraine and has warned Putin of unprecedented sanctions.

Western governments have accused Moscow of amassing some 100,000 troops near its border with eastern Ukraine, where Kiev has been fighting pro-Russia separatists since 2014.

When asked whether sanctions could include the radical option of cutting Russia off from the Swift international payment network, an essential cog in the wheel of global finance, the US official said nothing was off the table.

Russia denies plotting an invasion and has demanded legal guarantees over its security from the United States and NATO, demanding the alliance stop an eastward expansion.

Last week Moscow presented demands to Washington and NATO, saying the alliance must not admit new members or establish military bases in ex-Soviet countries.

"There are some things that we're prepared to work on," Donfried said.

But, she added, "there are other things in those documents that the Russians know will be unacceptable." She said she had no new information of whether Moscow was continuing to build up its troops on the Ukrainian border but called on Russia to "de-escalate." "We continue to be deeply concerned about the Russian military presence on Ukraine's borders." On Monday, US State Department spokesman Ned price said Washington had not "seen anything that would allay our concerns."Donfried also confirmed the United States continues to provide "defensive military systems" to Kiev, noting there was a delivery in the past week.

"Should Russia further invade Ukraine, we will provide additional defensive material to the Ukrainians above and beyond that which we are already in the process of providing," she said.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Vladimir Putin Kiev Alliance Price United States January Border From

Recent Stories

Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

46 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

48 seconds ago
 GCC-UK Foreign Ministers’ meeting convened to di ..

GCC-UK Foreign Ministers’ meeting convened to discuss key regional, internatio ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed, President of Angola enhance bila ..

Hamdan bin Zayed, President of Angola enhance bilateral relations, witness signi ..

9 minutes ago
 WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

49 seconds ago
 Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

Armed groups deploy in Libya capital

51 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.