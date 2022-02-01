UrduPoint.com

US Expects Lavrov To Convey Kremlin's Reaction To US Response During Call With Blinken

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2022 | 01:10 AM

US Expects Lavrov to Convey Kremlin's Reaction to US Response During Call With Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) The United States is expecting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to convey Kremlin's reaction to Washington's responses to Moscow's security proposals during upcoming talks with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

The two will have a phone call on Tuesday.

"We will have to see what the foreign minister (Lavrov) has to say in terms of conveying the official position, or any initial reactions from the Kremlin to our written response. But that's precisely why the Secretary is engaging in this conversation - to hear initial reactions," Price said during a press briefing.

