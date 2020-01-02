US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

The Pentagon warned Thursday that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad, would would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Pentagon warned Thursday that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad , would would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it.

"The provocative behavior has been out there for months... So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it," Esper told reporters.

"We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared todeter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored,directed and resourced by Iran."