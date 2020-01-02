UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects More Attacks From Iran-backed Groups: Esper

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:57 PM

US expects more attacks from Iran-backed groups: Esper

The Pentagon warned Thursday that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad, would would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :The Pentagon warned Thursday that the Iran-backed Kataeb Hezbollah group that stormed the US embassy in Baghdad, would would carry out more attacks on US facilities -- and would regret it.

"The provocative behavior has been out there for months... So do I think they may do something? Yes. And they will likely regret it," Esper told reporters.

"We are prepared to exercise self-defense, and we are prepared todeter further bad behavior from these groups, all of which are sponsored,directed and resourced by Iran."

Related Topics

Iran Pentagon Baghdad May All From

Recent Stories

UN Security Council to Hold Consultations About Sy ..

1 minute ago

PIDC waiver to help closed businesses resume opera ..

1 minute ago

At Least 3 People Killed in Possible Terrorist Att ..

1 minute ago

Turkey parliament approves Libya military deployme ..

1 minute ago

Goods transporters demand reduction in toll tax

7 minutes ago

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and In ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.