UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects More Countries To Join Gulf Maritime Coalition - Hook

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 19 seconds ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

US Expects More Countries to Join Gulf Maritime Coalition - Hook

More countries are expected to join the multinational naval mission, protecting navigation in the Persian Gulf area against possible Iranian attacks, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) More countries are expected to join the multinational naval mission, protecting navigation in the Persian Gulf area against possible Iranian attacks, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"We currently have participation from Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and the United States.

We expect further participation to be announced very soon," Hook said during a press briefing. "We are proud of the effectiveness of our international efforts to secure economic commerce transiting the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf."

The International Maritime Security Construct with a headquarters in Bahrain was established last year in response to a series of attacks on international vessels and Saudi oil facilities, blamed by the United States on Iran.

Related Topics

Australia Iran UAE Oil Saudi Albania Bahrain United Kingdom United States Saudi Arabia Commerce From

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

14 minutes ago

RAK Ruler receives US ambassador

14 minutes ago

Students asked to complete applications of Ehsaas ..

16 seconds ago

Austrian Chancellor Says Brexit Will Reduce EU Inf ..

18 seconds ago

US Defense Chief Says NATO Expanded Role in Mideas ..

21 seconds ago

'Govt to use all resources for corona virus preven ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.