US Expects More Countries to Join Gulf Maritime Coalition - Hook

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) More countries are expected to join the multinational naval mission, protecting navigation in the Persian Gulf area against possible Iranian attacks, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"We currently have participation from Albania, Australia, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, UAE, United Kingdom and the United States.

We expect further participation to be announced very soon," Hook said during a press briefing. "We are proud of the effectiveness of our international efforts to secure economic commerce transiting the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf."

The International Maritime Security Construct with a headquarters in Bahrain was established last year in response to a series of attacks on international vessels and Saudi oil facilities, blamed by the United States on Iran.