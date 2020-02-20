UrduPoint.com
US Expects More Exports To Iran Via Humanitarian Channel - Envoy Hook

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 10:21 PM

The United States sees much interest from the business community in using the humanitarian channel to send supplies to Iran and expects more transactions through it, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The United States sees much interest from the business community in using the humanitarian channel to send supplies to Iran and expects more transactions through it, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook told reporters on Thursday.

"Now that more companies are learning about it, medical and drug companies, pharmaceutical companies, there is now a lot of interest in using that channel," Hook said during a briefing. "You will see more transactions coming."

He added that the State Department was in "specific talks" with at least two more companies eager to use the channel.

The US allows sanctions waivers for a range of humanitarian exports to Iran, including agricultural commodities, food, medicine, and medical devices. The first transactions occurred several weeks ago delivering Western cancer-treatment drugs through Switzerland.

