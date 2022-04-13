UrduPoint.com

US Expects More Javelins To Arrive In Ukraine Over Next 24 Hours - Defense Official

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2022 | 09:15 PM

US Expects More Javelins to Arrive in Ukraine Over Next 24 Hours - Defense Official

The Pentagon expects another shipment of Javelin anti-armor missile systems to arrive in Ukraine in the next 24 hours as the United States continues to coordinate airlifts of supplies and equipment into the Eastern European country, a senior defense official said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2022) The Pentagon expects another shipment of Javelin anti-armor missile systems to arrive in Ukraine in the next 24 hours as the United States continues to coordinate airlifts of supplies and equipment into the Eastern European country, a senior defense official said on Wednesday.

"Javelins continue to flow in (to Ukraine). We expect another flight of Javelins coming from the United States over the next 24 hours to get into the theater, and in the last 24 hours we helped coordinate two airlift deliveries from two different nations," the senior defense official said.

