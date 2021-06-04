US Expects More Rounds of Iran Nuclear Agreement Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2021) The United States expects the sixth and additional rounds of negotiations on the resumption of the Iranian nuclear agreement, US State Department's spokesman Ned price told reporters on Thursday.

"The fifth round has now concluded. We have always said that this will be a set of negotiations that spans multiple rounds.

We expect there will be a sixth. I think there is just about every expectation there will be subsequent rounds beyond that," Price said during a press briefing.

Price added that progress has been made during the multilateral talks in Vienna, but a few challenges remain for Iran and the United States to resume compliance with the agreement that was abandoned by former US President Donald Trump.