US Expects Multilateral Talks With Russia in Coming Days - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States expects to have additional multilateral meetings with Russia after it consults with European allies on security concerns in Eastern Europe, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"Tomorrow the Deputy (Secretary of State Wendy Sherman) will travel to Brussels, she'll meet with our NATO, European allies, they in turn will have multilateral discussions with the Russian Federation," Price said during a press briefing. "We expect there will be additional dialogue with the Russian Federation in the coming days regarding what the next iteration of this discussion will look like."