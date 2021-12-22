US Expects New Engagements With Russia Early in New Year - Blinken

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States expects new engagements with Russia relatively early in the new year, including via the NATO-Russia Council, OSCE and other formats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We have said, and Russia has also said, that we are prepared to engage diplomatically through multiple channels - the existing strategic stability dialogue that we have with Russia, between Russia and the United States, through the NATO-Russia Council on issues of particular concern to NATO and through the OSCE," Blinken told the press. "I think you'll see relatively early in the new year engagements in all of those areas to see if we can advance differences diplomatically."