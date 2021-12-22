UrduPoint.com

US Expects New Engagements With Russia Early In New Year - Blinken

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 12:30 AM

US Expects New Engagements With Russia Early in New Year - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) The United States expects new engagements with Russia relatively early in the new year, including via the NATO-Russia Council, OSCE and other formats, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"We have said, and Russia has also said, that we are prepared to engage diplomatically through multiple channels - the existing strategic stability dialogue that we have with Russia, between Russia and the United States, through the NATO-Russia Council on issues of particular concern to NATO and through the OSCE," Blinken told the press. "I think you'll see relatively early in the new year engagements in all of those areas to see if we can advance differences diplomatically."

Related Topics

NATO Russia United States All

Recent Stories

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguish ..

COVID-19 Media Briefing: UAE following distinguished model of precautionary meas ..

57 minutes ago
 FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena g ..

FINA World Swimming Championship at Etihad Arena garners global acclaim

57 minutes ago
 EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out G ..

EU Adopts New Investment Guidelines to Carry Out Green New Deal

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan P ..

UN Says Libya Mission Chief in Touch With Libyan Parties Over Election Uncertain ..

6 minutes ago
 Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accide ..

Spain rugby international Leauma dies after accidental fall

6 minutes ago
 Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: ..

Facilitating borders' traders govt responsibility: Governor

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.