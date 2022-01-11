US Expects No Quick Breakthrough From Security Talks With Russia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) The United States does not expect any breakthroughs from the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE talks slated for January 12-13, as this is the very beginning of a diplomatic process, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"I don't expect any breakthroughs will be reached on Wednesday. I don't expect any breakthroughs on Thursday. This is the beginning of a diplomatic process. We welcome the fact that the Russian Federation is taking part in this dialogue with us, we think it's important," Price told a press briefing.