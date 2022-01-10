US Expects Reciprocity From Russia at Security Talks - Deputy Secretary

The United States is expecting reciprocity from Russia during security talks, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2022) The United States is expecting reciprocity from Russia during security talks, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Monday.

"Anything we do that we might put on the table as an idea, we would expect reciprocal action from Russia, it may not be the exact same action, it may be another action which creates mutuality and reciprocity and that is very critical," she said following the consultations in Geneva.