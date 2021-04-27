UrduPoint.com
US Expects Relation With Russia To Remain Challenged, Aims For Stable Ties - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 11:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2021) The United State expects relations with Russia to remain difficult, however, it hopes for stable and predictable ties, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"We expect this relationship to remain a challenge and it is one we are prepared for," the spokesperson said. "Our goal is to have a relationship with Russia that is predictable and stable."

