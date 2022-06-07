UrduPoint.com

US Expects Representatives Of Guaido To Attend Summit Of Americas In LA - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2022) The United States is expecting Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido's representative to attend the Summit of the Americas being held in Los Angeles, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

"We expect a representative from Mr Guaido interim government to join the Summit of the Americas," Price said.

In late May, US national coordinator of the summit Kevin O'Reilly said in a congressional hearing that Washington will "absolutely" not invite the government of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to participate in the Summit of the Americas.

The Summit of the Americas takes place in Los Angeles on June 6-10.

