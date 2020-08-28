US Expects Return to Routine Deconfliction With Russia in Syria - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2020) The US government expects a return to the regular state of routine and professional deconfliction with Russia in Syria after the recent vehicle collision, Department of Defense Chief Spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement.

"On Tuesday, Russian forces breached our deconfliction arrangement in Syria and injured US service members with their deliberately provocative and aggressive behavior," Hoffman said on Thursday. "Our military deconflicts operations in time and space with Russian forces in Syria to protect the force and mitigate risk of unintended escalation.

We commend our personnel on the ground for deescalating this unfortunate encounter through professionalism and restraint."

The US said a Russian vehicle on August 25 struck a coalition vehicle in northeast Syria. The Russian center for Syrian reconciliation said the patrol of the Russian military police in Syria took all possible measures to prevent an incident with the US military.