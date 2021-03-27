UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects Rising Number Of Arriving Unaccompanied Migrant Children In April-May - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 07:40 AM

US Expects Rising Number of Arriving Unaccompanied Migrant Children in April-May - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The Administration of US President Joe Biden is expecting a rise in the number of unaccompanied migrant children within the next two months.

According to The Wall Street Journal magazine, the US authorities believe that from 18,600 to 22,000 undocumented children may cross the Mexican-US border in April, and from 21,800 to 25,000 in May.

The US Border Patrol believes that this month, the number of unaccompanied children placed into custody will exceed 16,000, marking a record since at least 2010. In February, around 9,300 undocumented children arrived in the United States, while in January, only 5,700.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children placed in US custody, and 5,000 of them held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing.

Related Topics

United States January February April May Border From Housing

Recent Stories

'Hard to See Them Drown': Texas Fisherman Sees Mig ..

7 hours ago

KP police directed to probe transgender's public a ..

7 hours ago

Rally in rebel-held Sanaa marks six years of Yemen ..

7 hours ago

UEFA to make Champions League reforms decision on ..

7 hours ago

Drug smugglers arrested, huge quantity of drugs, w ..

7 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted missile attac ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.