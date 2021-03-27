US Expects Rising Number of Arriving Unaccompanied Migrant Children in April-May - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) The Administration of US President Joe Biden is expecting a rise in the number of unaccompanied migrant children within the next two months.

According to The Wall Street Journal magazine, the US authorities believe that from 18,600 to 22,000 undocumented children may cross the Mexican-US border in April, and from 21,800 to 25,000 in May.

The US Border Patrol believes that this month, the number of unaccompanied children placed into custody will exceed 16,000, marking a record since at least 2010. In February, around 9,300 undocumented children arrived in the United States, while in January, only 5,700.

The United States is experiencing the greatest influx of undocumented migrants in the past 20 years with reports of at least 15,000 unaccompanied children placed in US custody, and 5,000 of them held at Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities not designed for long-term housing.