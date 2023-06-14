US Expects Robust Exchange on Ukraine During Blinken Trip to China - Senior Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) The Biden administration expects a "full and robust" exchange on the ongoing conflict in Ukraine between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese counterparts during his visit to Beijing, Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J.

Kritenbrink said on Wednesday.

"I'm absolutely confident that there'll be a full and robust exchange on the situation in Ukraine and the United States as Secretary Blinken will continue to make clear US expectations regarding Chinese actions in that regard," Kritenbrink said during a press briefing.