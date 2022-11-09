US Expects Russia to Provide Regular Access to Citizens Detained in Russia - Blinken

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The United States expects Russia to provide regular access to detained American citizens, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday after Brittney Griner was transferred from a prison in Moscow to a penal colony.

"As we work to secure Brittney Griner's release, we expect Russian authorities to provide our Embassy officials with regular access to all U.S. citizens detained in Russia, including Brittney, as is their obligation. Ensuring the health and welfare of U.S. citizen detainees in Russia is a priority, and we will continue to press for fair and transparent treatment for them all," Blinken said in a statement.

The US continues to work relentlessly to bring Griner and Paul Whelan home, he added.