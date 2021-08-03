US Expects Russian Diplomats to Leave Country to Apply for Visa Extension - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) The US government expects Russian diplomats in the United States whose visas have expired to leave the country and apply for an extension, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"When visas expire these individuals are expected to leave the country or apply for an extension," Price said while commenting on the US government's decision to ask more than 20 Russian diplomats to leave the United States by September 3 after their visas expired.