UrduPoint.com

US Expects Russian POW To Be Treated In Accordance With International Law - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The United States expects Russian prisoners of war to be treated in accordance with international law and Geneva Conventions, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Our expectations and the expectations of the international community is that all prisoners of war will be treated in accordance with the international law and the Geneva Conventions," Kirby said when asked to comment on viral videos showing Ukrainian troops torturing and killing captured Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

