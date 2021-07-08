(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2021) The United States has every expectation that there will be a seventh round of talks on Iran's nuclear program, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Wednesday at a press briefing.

"Nothing is certain in the world of diplomacy but we have every expectation that there will be a seventh round of talks at the appropriate moment, at the right time," he said.