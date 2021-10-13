US Expects Staffing Parity With Russia, Calls for Reciprocity, Flexibility - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) The United States wants to see parity in the diplomatic staffing numbers as well as reciprocity, flexibility, and fairness in relations with Russia, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We expect parity on staffing numbers, and we expect to be so reciprocity. There must be fairness, there must be flexibility on the Russian side if we are to achieve an equitable agreement, and that's precisely what we are after," Price said during a press briefing.