US Expects Sweden To Formally Apply To Join NATO By End Of June - Army Secretary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2022 | 10:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The United States expects Sweden to present by the end of June its formal application to become a full member of NATO, the US Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Jack Reed said on Thursday.

"By the end of June I think we will have a request for accession (by Sweden)," Reed told the Armed Services Committee.

Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth and Army Chief of Staff Gen. James McCoinville both told the committee that Sweden and its next door neighbor Finland, which is also expected to apply for full membership, had proved to be effective and cooperative partners.

"We have very strong military to military relationships with both countries," Wormuth said.

She described Sweden and Finland as strong and credible military partners rather than as just consumers of security.

McConville said the US Army regularly ran military exercises with both countries and had found them to be very good partners.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed US support for other nations to join NATO in a meeting with Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde.

