US Expects Taiwan To Participate In Summit For Democracy Next Week - White House

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 10:32 PM

The United States expects that the delegation from Taiwan will participate in the 2023 Summit for Democracy on March 29-30, National Security Council Senior Director for Democracy and Human Rights Rob Berschinski said on Wednesday

"The answer is yes. Taiwan participated in first summit in December 2021, its participation in second summit will look very similar," Berschinski told reporters.

He pointed out that Taiwanese delegation will be involved in different capacities during the course of the summit.

When asked about Turkey, Berschinski noted that Ankara was not invited to the summit but declined to clarify specific reasons.

"The US government has been quite clear in terms of our assessment of the status of democracy and human rights within the country, but I can confirm for you that Turkey was not invited to the second Summit for Democracy," he said.

Berschinski added, however, that Turkey remains an important NATO ally and partner of the US.

Major events of the summit, co-hosted by the US, Costa Rica, the Netherlands, the Republic of Korea, and Zambia, will take place both in-person and virtually in different locations on March 29-30.

