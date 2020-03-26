UrduPoint.com
US Expects To Bring Maduro, Other Venezuelan Officials Into Custody - Attorney General

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 10:06 PM

US Expects to Bring Maduro, Other Venezuelan Officials Into Custody - Attorney General

The United States plans to bring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as well as other country's officials , charged on Thursday, into custody, US Attorney General Barr told reporters

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) The United States plans to bring Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as well as other country's officials , charged on Thursday, into custody, US Attorney General Barr told reporters.

"We do expect eventually to gain custody of these defendants and we are going to explore all options for getting custody," Barr said. "Some of them do travel and that may provide an opportunity. We do have the reward money out."

