US Expects To Deliver Electrical Grid Equipment To Ukraine By Early March - Kirby

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 10:25 PM

The United States expects to deliver the latest round of electrical grid assistance to Ukraine by early March, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday

"The United States is preparing to deliver the Department of Energy's third shipment now of critical electrical transmission grid equipment, and we expect that that will reach Ukraine by early March," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The shipment will include several mobile generators to help provide backup power to Ukraine, Kirby said.

