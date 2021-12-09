US Expects to Discuss Russia at Upcoming G7 Ministerial in UK - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States expects that Russia will be discussed during the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in the United Kingdom later this week, State Department Bureau of International Organization Affairs senior official Erica Barks-Ruggles told reporters on Wednesday.

"We do expect that Russia will be discussed," Barks-Ruggles said in a telephonic press briefing.

There is a great deal of unity among G7 members when it comes to Russia and the concerns about its activities, she added.

Barks-Ruggles reiterated the United States' position on the importance of predictable and stable relations with Russia.

However, she said the United States has been very clear-eyed about Russia's aggressive behavior toward its neighbors/

"We are working with our partners to be very clear that when Russia's behavior crosses boundaries, that will be cost to that," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Department announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the United Kingdom on December 10-12 to attend the G7 Ministerial meeting and discuss Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine.