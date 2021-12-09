UrduPoint.com

US Expects To Discuss Russia At Upcoming G7 Ministerial In UK - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Expects to Discuss Russia at Upcoming G7 Ministerial in UK - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States expects that Russia will be discussed during the G7 Foreign and Development Ministers' meeting in the United Kingdom later this week, State Department Bureau of International Organization Affairs senior official Erica Barks-Ruggles told reporters on Wednesday.

"We do expect that Russia will be discussed," Barks-Ruggles said in a telephonic press briefing.

There is a great deal of unity among  G7 members when it comes to Russia and the concerns about its activities, she added.

Barks-Ruggles reiterated the United States' position on the importance of predictable and stable relations with Russia.

However, she said the United States has been very clear-eyed about Russia's aggressive behavior toward its neighbors/

"We are working with our partners to be very clear that when Russia's behavior crosses boundaries, that will be cost to that," she said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the State Department announced that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit the United Kingdom on December 10-12 to attend the G7 Ministerial meeting and discuss Russia's military buildup on the border with Ukraine.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Visit United Kingdom United States December Border (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

1 hour ago
 Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion ..

Shurooq launches 1.5-km Khorfakkan Beach expansion project

1 hour ago
 Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

Japanese billionaire arrives at ISS

5 minutes ago
 Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel ..

Scholz vows 'new beginning' for Germany as Merkel exits

5 minutes ago
 CJCSC, COAS condole tragic demise of Indian CDS in ..

CJCSC, COAS condole tragic demise of Indian CDS in helicopter crash

5 minutes ago
 Omicron clouds outlook for tourism giant TUI

Omicron clouds outlook for tourism giant TUI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.