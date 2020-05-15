US Expects to Have One or More COVID-19 Vaccines by End of 2020 - Health Secretary

The United States expects to have at least one safe and effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of this year from a batch of trial vaccines it is working on, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox Business on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The United States expects to have at least one safe and effective vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by the end of this year from a batch of trial vaccines it is working on, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told Fox business on Friday.

"What we're doing now is we're narrowing those (trial vaccines) down to the core group," Azar said. "We're going to place huge multi-million Dollar bets on and scale massive vaccine domestic production so that by the end of the year we hope we would have one or more safe and effective vaccines and hundreds of millions of doses."