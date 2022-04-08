UrduPoint.com

US Expects To Hold Ongoing Talks With China On Russia Sanctions Compliance - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

US Expects to Hold Ongoing Talks With China on Russia Sanctions Compliance - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States expects to hold ongoing talks with China about complying with Western sanctions on Russia and not providing Moscow with material support during their ongoing special operation in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"There will be ongoing conversations with China, I would expect, including our expectation that they abide by sanctions and that they do not provide material support to Russia. I don't have anything to predict in terms of which channel it will happen through next," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia China White House United States

Recent Stories

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healt ..

Hygienic, friendly environment essential for healthy life

43 minutes ago
 ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

ATC grants bail to 3 suspects in explosive case

43 minutes ago
 State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Co ..

State Dept. Confirms US Suspended Cybersecurity Cooperation Line With Russia - S ..

44 minutes ago
 Young woman commits suicide

Young woman commits suicide

44 minutes ago
 At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel A ..

At Least Four Injured in Shooting in Central Tel Aviv - Reports

44 minutes ago
 PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

PTI fully prepare for next elections: Imran

44 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.