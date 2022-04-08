US Expects to Hold Ongoing Talks With China on Russia Sanctions Compliance - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) The United States expects to hold ongoing talks with China about complying with Western sanctions on Russia and not providing Moscow with material support during their ongoing special operation in Ukraine, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"There will be ongoing conversations with China, I would expect, including our expectation that they abide by sanctions and that they do not provide material support to Russia. I don't have anything to predict in terms of which channel it will happen through next," Psaki said during a White House press briefing.