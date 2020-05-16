UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Expects To Meet All Timelines For Afghanistan Withdrawal - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 12:30 AM

US Expects to Meet All Timelines for Afghanistan Withdrawal - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The United States expects to meet all timelines for withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Friday.

"We are still moving forward with the force reduction levels that we are committed to," he said during a press briefing. "We expect to meet that within the timeline laid out under the agreement [with] the Taliban."

On February 29, the United States and the Taliban signed a peace agreement following months of talks. It came on the heels of a pact to reduce violence between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

The peace agreement's main premises are the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan and the launch of intra-Afghan peace talks, subject to a mutual exchange of prisoners.

There has been little progress to the peace process ever since, chiefly due to an internal power crisis in Kabul and disruptions during the prisoners' swap.

Tensions between the Afghan government and Taliban intensified this week after Kabul blamed the insurgent movement for an attack on a hospital that the US attributed to the Islamic State-Khorasan (a terrorist group banned in Russia).

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Exchange Russia Pentagon Progress United States February All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

36 minutes ago

US Natural Gas Production to Drop by 5% Due to COV ..

1 second ago

UN exploring options for holding UNGA session due ..

3 seconds ago

Lahore High Court dismisses bail petitions of thre ..

5 minutes ago

WHO to Release Brief on Inflammatory Syndrome in C ..

5 minutes ago

Two more COVID-19 patients die in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.