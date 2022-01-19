US Expects to Nominate Ambassador to Ukraine 'Very Shortly' - Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects that the United States' ambassador to Ukraine will be nominated soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects that the United States' ambassador to Ukraine will be nominated soon.

"I would anticipate that the nomination will be forthcoming very shortly," Blinken said during his visit to Kiev.

The nominee, Kristina Kvien, has served as Chargé d'Affaires at the US Embassy in Ukraine since January of 2020.

The position permanent ambassador to Ukraine has been vacant since the departure of the previous ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch, in May of 2019.

Yovanovitch was removed from her post by former President Donald Trump. The dismissal came at a time when Trump's lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was investigating the then a Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden over their alleged corrupt practices in Ukraine during the Obama administration.