US Expects To Receive First Israeli Iron Dome Missile Defense System By Year End - General

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) The US military expects to receive its first Israeli-made Iron Dome missile defense system at the end of 2020, US Army Space and Missile Defense Command head Daniel Karbler said on Tuesday.

"I am looking forward to how that system performs, how Army soldiers will operate that system. That is currently on schedule right now for delivery here at the end of the year," Karbler said during the 2020 Virtual Fires Conference.

The Iron Dome, a system designed specifically to intercept short-range projectiles, is believed to be the world's most-used missile defense system with more than 2,500 operational intercepts and a success rate exceeding 90 percent.

The system deployed mainly along Israel's southern borders to counter Palestinian attacks from Gaza.

In March, Karbler said the US Army plans to field and test two Iron Dome batteries that may be subsequently used to protect United States' military installations in Iraq, Syria or Afghanistan. Last month, US defense contractor Raytheon and Israeli company Rafael signed an agreement to produce the Iron Dome in the United States to complement initial deliveries from Israel.

